The purpose of this funding program is to help faculty increase research productivity and proposal submissions. This grant will focus on initiating new lines of research (Research Seed Funding) or resubmissions of previously declined proposals (Proposal Resubmission). Each of these opportunities is intended to assist faculty who have exhausted their departmental, college, and start-up funding, but need a small amount of support to increase the competitiveness of an extramural proposal. Preference will be given to proposals submitted to competitive awards through federal agencies, but all proposals will be considered.

Application submission deadline is 4/15/2020 for funding expenditures during Fall 2020.

Specific questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu

Click here to apply.