Are you looking for engaging, fun, and meaningful on-campus work? The TECHniques Center is interviewing and hiring NOW for our Spring 2020 tutor positions and we want you to apply!







ABOUT OUR POSITIONS:



· *Pay begins at $10.00 / hour for undergraduate tutors and $11.00 / hour for graduate tutors.



· *We offer LOTS of paid training.



· *Work hours are flexible.



· *No late night or evening work hours.



· *We pride ourselves in fostering a supportive and positive work environment.



· *All tutors earn a tutor certification through the College Reading and Learning Association (a great resume item).







Who are we looking for?







We are looking for tutors…



· *Who have a strong understanding of course material



· *Who have a positive attitude, energy, and the desire to help others



· *Who have strong organizational and time management skills



· *Who have earned at least 40 credit hours and have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA (transfer hours may count).



· *Who have excellent written and oral communication skills











HOW TO APPLY:



1. Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/overview.php and download an application packet.



2. Submit your complete application packet WITH a current resume AND unofficial copies of undergraduate / graduate transcripts to 242 West Hall. Transcripts are not necessary if the courses you took elsewhere appear already on your Tech transcript.



3. Only complete applications will be evaluated for an interview. Interviews are not granted to all applicants, so please read our application carefully and let us know if you have any questions by calling 806-742-1822 or emailing kyla.shannon@ttu.edu.



4. Apply ASAP, as we are scheduling interviews now for our Spring 2020 positions.









You can learn more about the TECHniques Center by visiting http://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/index.php.

