In celebration of Black History Month, the University Library will host “Buffalo Soldiers – Men, Mission and Material Culture” presented by Henry B. Crawford from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 5 in the University Library Croslin Room.

The program will include an introduction to Buffalo Soldiers and their place within the history of the American frontier army during the Indian campaign era – the three decades following the Civil War.

Crawford is the retired Curator of History at the Museum of Texas Tech University where he served for more than 25 years. He has advised and appeared in many television and video productions for the History Channel, Discovery Channel, PBS, the National Park Service and the Texas Historical Commission.

Refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend.

The event is co-sponsored by Texas Tech Friends of the Libraries.