Don't have a ticket to the biggest basketball game of the year? Don't worry! Join Texas Tech Alumni Association at the newly expanded Frazier Alumni Pavilion as we watch the Red Raiders take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25! Bar and concessions will be available and are cash only. Doors open at 4 p.m. and are open to everyone!
1/16/2020
Hope Huneke
hope.huneke@ttu.edu
Alumni Association
Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2020
Frazier Alumni Pavilion
