and we are delighted to have you visit us in DRANE Hall suite 257-260.

Administrative Staff and Instructors offices along with he Edna Maynard Gott Memorial Library are located in this space.

With the help of a number of volunteers we have made great improvements to the

. As we enter the final stage, we hope to launch an online search system for you to browse our collection of over 2,000 items. In the interim, faculty, staff and students are welcome to visit the library to view over 40 different categories covering a range of diverse topics.

The library space is open for studying, browsing the book collection and hosting small meetings.

As we move forward, our commitment to students, faculty and staff will continue to support an inclusive environment that examines cultural and social constructions of gender and gendered identities, while exploring history, knowledge and contributions of women within society.

We extend a very heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers, staff and support team that offered assistance and committed their time to us in our move.

For off campus visitors view our web site for

further details on parking on campus. We welcome you to our new space.

Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women’s & Gender Studies,

or (806) 742-4335.