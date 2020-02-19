We are currently conducting a study and would like to invite you to participate.



The study aims to determine the cardiovascular fitness, physical activity, and motor function profiles of young adults with autism in comparison to their peers without autism (18-65 years of age). We will ask you to visit the laboratory on two occasions separated by one week. For the first session, we will describe to you the study procedures, complete a body composition analysis, an exercise test, and a movement pattern assessment during walking. We will provide you with an activity monitor to assess your typical level of physical activity throughout a week and ask you to complete a dietary food log over 7 days. On the second visit, you will return the activity monitor and we will obtain measures of cardiovascular health. The total commitment we are asking over the two visits is 4 hours of time. Individuals with a body mass index greater than 35, previously diagnosed cardiac or renal disease, a neurological disorders other than ASD, or are younger than 18 and older 65 years are excluded from participation. Participants will receive $50 for completion of the study.



Please contact our laboratory (rivaslab109@gmail.com) if you are interested in participating and would like to complete our intake questionnaire and schedule an appointment to visit the lab or if you would like additional information. We hope that you can help us understand more about the cardiovascular, physical activity, and motor function profiles of young adults with autism compared to their peers without autism. We look forward to working with you!



Sincerely,



Dr. John Harry

Dr. Eric Rivas

Dr. Wes Dotson

Dr. Heather Vellers

Mr. Taylor Brooks

Mr. Brandon Nunley

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

