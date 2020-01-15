Ever wonder what makes a game, social media platform, digital environment, or other new media experience so engaging? Interactivity goes a long way towards explaining the appeal of dynamic media experiences. At the same time, it also accounts for why interaction with apps and other media can be so overwhelming and exhausting. In this graduate seminar, we explore these issues and more with practical and theory-based readings and assignments that consider the social, psychological, and informational aspects of continuous interface use. Beyond defining and locating interactivity in media, the course maps the history, application, and consequences of two-way communication flows in entertainment, journalism, social life, politics, and the arts. Assignments take students to observe at museums, entertainment venues, and retail point of purchase displays. Throughout the term, attention is paid to related concepts including presence, immersion, transportation, flow, parasocial interaction, virtual reality, and remediation. The seminar provides a broad foundation for graduate students interested in thesis or dissertation work relating to interactivity, regardless of their specific field of study. Course #61097, Tuesdays 6-8:50pm, Media and Communication, rm. 154. Posted:

1/15/2020



Erik Bucy



erik.bucy@ttu.edu



CoMC Dept of PCOM





