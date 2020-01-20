



If you are interested or have questions, please email K.Paschall, MS, RD, LD, CDE at Kelli.paschall@ttu.edu by February 21, 2020 so that we may begin a plan for your success. We look forward to working with you!

Students will be working on their nutrition counseling skills and will be following a well-defined counseling outline that allows each session to be tailored to their client's needs. The information you provide to the student nutrition counselor will be held in absolute and strict confidence.