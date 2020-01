Possible positions available:



Secretary

Social media chair

Public relations chair (recruiter)

We are also always looking for new members. there is no membership fee and the only requirement is to attend at least 4 out of the 8 guided meditations a semester. if this is something you are interested in please email bailie.horton@ttu.edu





1/21/2020



Bailie Horton



Bailie.horton@ttu.edu



N/A





