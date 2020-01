College Connect is looking for volunteers to assist with a middle and high school STEM event! To find out more about TAME click here: https://www.tame.org/programs/stem-competitions/ The entire event will be held in the SUB Ballroom January 27, 2020 from 7:45AM-5:30PM. To sign up click here Posted:

1/23/2020



Originator:

Courtnee Howze



Email:

courtnee.r.howze@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:45 AM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 1/27/2020



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Academic