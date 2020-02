There's still time! Applications are still open! Apply for the Study Abroad Competitive Scholarship today!

Complete the application in 5 easy steps: Submit an official Texas Tech transcript to our office One letter of recommendation from a TTU Professor, Instructor, or Staff One letter of recommendation can be from an outside source Short personal statement in the application Answer a few questions about the budget of your program Find out more here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/financial/scholarships/sacs.php Posted:

2/4/2020



Originator:

Emma Smith



Email:

emma.smith@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Departmental