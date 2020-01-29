RECYCLEMANIA 2020

February 2 - March 28

Challenge your department to DO MORE!

Claim the title of the department with the best per capita recycling rate.

Let us know you are collecting paper, cardboard, metals, plastics #1s and 2s, and packing foam. We will record your progress and submit TTU’s grand totals to RecycleMania.

We need from you:

The number of employees in your department.

Your collection location.

We will provide you with:

Recycling containers for the duration of the competition.

A record of the amount of recyclables you collect.

To enter the competition, or if you have any questions, please contact housing.gogreen@TTU.edu.