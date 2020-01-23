Women's & Gender Studies and the University Library proudly announce an endowment fund named in honor and memory of our friend and colleague, the



This scholarship will provide assistance to a student at Texas Tech, with preference, to outstanding graduate or undergraduate students who present library and/or archival research in gender studies or related fields at the annual

About Sandy was active in professional organizations at the state and national level. Her honors include the Association of College and Research Libraries Women's Studies Section Career Achievement Award in 2007. She was selected as a Texas Library Association Tall Texan (Texas Accelerated Library Leadership Institute) in 1998. Sandy had a distinguished career of service to Texas Tech. She was active in the Women's Studies Council and Advisory Committee; she served in the Faculty Senate (1995 - 1998, 2007-2012), including terms as President and Parliamentarian. Sandy served as Faculty Senate Secretary from 2012-2013.

How do I apply? Students must submit an abstract for an individual paper by the deadline of the submit the abstract by the DEADLINE of February 21.



CONTACT: Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335, DRANE Hall 258, MS 2009 and theproudly announce an endowment fund named in honor and memory of our friend and colleague, the Sandy River Memorial Endowment. This scholarship will provide assistance to a student at Texas Tech, with preference, to outstanding graduate or undergraduate students who present library and/or archival research in gender studies or related fields at the annual All University Conference (Spring).Sandy was active in professional organizations at the state and national level. Her honors include the Association of College and Research Libraries Women's Studies Section Career Achievement Award in 2007. She was selected as a Texas Library Association Tall Texan (Texas Accelerated Library Leadership Institute) in 1998. Sandy had a distinguished career of service to Texas Tech. She was active in the Women's Studies Council and Advisory Committee; she served in the Faculty Senate (1995 - 1998, 2007-2012), including terms as President and Parliamentarian. Sandy served as Faculty Senate Secretary from 2012-2013.Students must submit an abstract for an individual paper by the deadline of the "Call for Proposals" (CFP) of the Texas Tech Annual All University Conference. Read the detailed CFP page to follow the official conference submission guidelines andby the Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335, DRANE Hall 258, MS 2009 Posted:

1/23/2020



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

