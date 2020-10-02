Looking for the best college job ever? Meet the Outdoor Pursuits Center, a part of Recreational Sports. We run the rock wall, rental shop, ski shop, and run a fantastic trip program. Every year we hire a new class of students to help make the OPC what it is. If you are on the fence about applying, I encourage you to go for it! Working at the OPC has made my college experience what it is.





If you love getting outside, meet your new home. There is no experience required, just a desire to learn through trail and error!

You can swing by the OPC shop or email david.young@ttu.edu for an application.





Follow us on Instagram @ttuoutdoorpursuits

Informational meetings:

Jan. 27 & Feb. 4 @ 6:30 p.m.

Application due:

Feb. 12



