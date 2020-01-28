Practice recycling, showcase your creativity, and support sustainability at TTU by participating in a Recycled Art Contest being brought to you by University Student Housing, Barnes & Noble and Chick-Fil-A.



WHO MAY ENTER



· Students, staff, faculty, student organizations, and TTU Departments.



RULES



· All entries must be made of at least 75% repurposed/recyclable items



· Artist may choose the form of the artwork. (i.e. sculpture, jewelry, clothing, etc.)



· Artwork size should not exceed 24" x 36" for sculptures, etc. Clothing has a size exemption.



· Display cases/easels must be provided by the individual. Clothing entries require the artist to provide a way to display the entry. (A Table will be provided at the event on which to lay items.)



TIMES TO REMEMBER



· Entry deadline - Monday, March 23, 2020 at 4 pm.



· Drop off entries - Wednesday, March 25, 2020 between 7:30 am and 8:30 am at the SUB courtyard



· Pick up entries - Wednesday, March 25, 2020 between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.



· Voting - Wednesday, March 25, 2020 between 9 am and 2 pm.



JUDGING



· Votes will be cast by visitors to the exhibit. Be sure to invite all your friends!

