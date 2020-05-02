TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
UNCHARTED @ TechBSM

UNCHARTED & Campus Groups meet each Wednesday at 8pm at BSM. We worship together, read and discuss the Bible, and hang out quite a bit. It's a great place to meet other students. 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
2/5/2020

Originator:
Justin Kennon

Email:
Justin.Kennon@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 9:45 PM
Event Date: 2/5/2020

Location:
BSM Building - 2401 13th Street (1 block behind Varsity Bookstore)

Categories