The conference will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Overton Hotel. This year’s keynote presentation will feature Dr. Derek Bruff, director of Vanderbilt University Center for Teaching and a principal senior lecturer in the Vanderbilt Department of Mathematics.

With the keynote luncheon focusing on “Intentional Tech: Principles to Guide the Use of Educational Technology in College Teaching,” the ten other conference sessions and poster presentations offered will provide insight into the teaching and learning process and will include presentations such as “Creative Assignments for Deep Learning” (also presented by Dr. Bruff), “A Growth Mindset Approach to Incorporating More Technology in your Teaching,” and “Putting Students in the Driver's Seat: Equip, Empower, Energize.” This year’s conference also features 11 poster presentations on topics ranging from the cultivation of dispositions for educational researchers

For more information about the conference, including the complete conference schedule, please go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Conferences/atalc.php. For a direct link to registration, please go to https://ttu.elementlms.com/the-15th-annual-advancing-teaching-and-learning-conference/. All sessions are free of charge, but registration is required and sessions may fill quickly as seating is limited.

If you have any questions about the conference, please contact Micah Logan by email or at 806-742-0133.