Can you name that dog breed?

We are looking for individuals to participate in a research study to identify dog breeds. Participants should be at least 18 years old and be interested in taking a 10-minute online survey. Research participation is completely anonymous.

Participants will be eligible to win a $25 GIFT CARD from Amazon.com!

Follow this link to participate: https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bPYC3gnguqlVqbb

You may only take part in this study once. If you have questions, please contact Elizabeth Briones at elizabeth.briones@ttu.edu.

Dr. Philip Marshall (philip.marshall@ttu.edu) is the supervisor for this study. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.