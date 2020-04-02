TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Participants Needed for Dog Breed Research. Chance to win an Amazon Gift Card!

Can you name that dog breed?

 

We are looking for individuals to participate in a research study to identify dog breeds. Participants should be at least 18 years old and be interested in taking a 10-minute online survey. Research participation is completely anonymous.

 

Participants will be eligible to win a $25 GIFT CARD from Amazon.com!

 

Follow this link to participate: https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bPYC3gnguqlVqbb

 

You may only take part in this study once. If you have questions, please contact Elizabeth Briones at elizabeth.briones@ttu.edu.

 

Dr. Philip Marshall (philip.marshall@ttu.edu) is the supervisor for this study. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

 
Posted:
2/4/2020

Originator:
Lisa Briones

Email:
elizabeth.briones@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


