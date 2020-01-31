Is declaring a college minor a good idea? What are the benefits of declaring a college minor? How should I choose a minor? These are common questions all students have asked when they begin to think about their degree. Although, for students that choose to minor in Women's & Gender Studies the question seems to be more persistently asked. It is difficult to get a picture of women's and gender studies as a field due to the diverse number of graduates out in the workforce and the career paths being chosen. Women's & Gender Studies prepares graduates to work in various careers that may or may not be specific to a particular expectation such as other fields of study that may train for a specific career path. Women's & Gender Studies offers a student a unique set of skills learned through course work. The program emphasizes critical thinking across disciplines, which is vital to suc­cess in any career you choose. You will learn how to critically evaluate practices, beliefs and standards about gender that shape the opportunities that women and men face in their daily lives. You can use these skills in a variety of careers in order to be a more successful leader and a better colleague who will know how to be effective in diverse work settings. What Practical Skills Will I Learn? - Preparing for a job Strong critical thinking skills. Students gain the ability to solve problems and think creatively about potential solutions. Student’s benefit from an increased emphasis on the history of female cultural and political figures.

Confident oral presentation skills. Students have the opportunity to present their research on topics traditionally underrepresented within general studies. Each opportunity to speak provides the student the ability to reduce their apprehension about speaking to groups.

Effective writing skills. Students gain experience in refining their writing skills while developing the ability to compose and edit complex reports under deadline.

Strong research skills. Students develop abilities to gather information from library and Internet sources. In addition, many women’s and gender studies classes assign research projects to students that rely on interviews with subjects who tell their own stories about their experiences as women or men. In doing so, students build skills and experience designing projects, interviewing and critically analyzing data that may surpass those of students in many traditional college majors. About Women's & Gender Studies Minor We partner with approximately 10 departments across disciplines to complete the cross-listed course offerings. A minor consists of 18 hours of coursework. Three (3) required courses include WS 2300 - Introduction to Women's Studies WS 4310 - Feminist Thought and Theories , and WS 4399 - Women's Studies Seminar . Courses counted toward a major field of study cannot count toward the minor. However, many courses including cross-listed courses are used to complete the minor.We partner with approximately 10 departments across disciplines to complete the cross-listed course offerings. Advising - How to make an appointment? Visit the Student Success and Retention Initiative web site here; https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/success/appointments.php and sign up to meet with the WGS advisor. CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor | DRANE Hall Suite 256-260 | T (806) 742-4335 or visit our web site at www.wgs.ttu.edu Posted:

1/31/2020



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies





Categories

Academic

Departmental

