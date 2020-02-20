|
Interested in learning about patents and intellectual property as an inventor or for your business? Come learn about everything related to IP and receive one-on-one consultations with IP attorneys from across the state at an all-day workshop on February 20.
Cost is only $10 and lunch is provided.
Thursday, February 20th
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Innovation Hub
3911 4th St
Lubbock, TX 79409
Register at http://eventregistration.law.ttu.edu/events/2020/ipworkshop/
