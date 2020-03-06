Have you worked with an undergraduate researcher that deserves recognition for all their hard work and dedication? If so, please nominate your student for the 2020 TTU Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award. The award will be presented to the recipient during the TTU Undergraduate Research Conference in April 2020. Nominees must currently be enrolled at TTU/TTU HSC, an undergraduate student, and presently or recently completed an undergraduate research project.





Closing Date: 11:59 PM, March 6, 2020

Outstanding Faculty Mentor nomination form:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/research/outstanding-researcher-mentor-awards/