Do you have what it takes to be the last raver standing?? Registration for RISE's first endurance dance marathon is OPEN! Register as a participant or spectator:

https://tinyurl.com/t693z2b Posted:

2/18/2020



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 3/8/2020



Location:

SUB Red Raider Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental