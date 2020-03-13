Texas Tech's Risk Intervention and Safety Education department is sending out a call for original visual art for an exhibition on the theme "Unpacked: Letting the Light In".





Unpacked: Letting the Light In is a way for survivors to share reflections on their unique experiences through their art. Through this exhibition, RISE hopes to provide an outlet for survivors to express themselves through 2D and 3D works in a safe, welcoming, and healing space.





The exhibition will open on April 3rd at CASP's Live/Work Gallery 4 in the downtown arts district during the First Friday Art Trail as a kick-off to TTU's Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Any individual that identifies as a survivor of any kind may submit their work to the exhibition. (Note: This exhibition is NOT only limited to TTU students!)





Art media can include 2D or 3D work. Examples of 2D work include painting, photography, printmaking, drawing, video; Examples of 3D work include sculpture, ceramics, jewelry/metals, and installation. Art in mediums not specified above may also be submitted. 2D work may not exceed 48x48 inches in size. 3D work may not exceed a 48x48 inch footprint with a maximum height of 96 inches. For videos or multimedia work, a way to display the art will need to be provided by the artist (but we will be in contact to assist in any way we can).





Please fill out the form to submit your artwork to the exhibition: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScI6rcFbZkO8CJN8TN_LY1MDCV14wQsbsyIzrKSlXGZNNQErg/viewform?usp=sf_link





Deadline for submissions is March 13th, 2020. Works will need to be fully completed by the week of March 23rd, 2020 for drop off. For any questions regarding the exhibition, please email ashley.rose.marino@ttu.edu at RISE.

















For immediate crisis assistance, call the Texas Tech Crisis Helpline at 806.742.5555. For more information on crisis support and reporting resources, please fill out the below questions, email rise@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.2110.