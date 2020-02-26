The Raiders Engaged campus-wide assessment of faculty and staff outreach and engagement is now under way. TTU Faculty and staff who were involved in any teaching, research, or creative activities for, in, or in collaboration with external communities are asked to submit those via the online Raiders Engaged Instrument. “Communities” are broadly defined as any individuals or organizations outside of the university. These could be non-profit or government agencies, businesses, industry, PreK and K-12 schools, community organizations, civic groups, or the general public.

Due to a switch in reporting period from academic year to calendar year, the current assessment cycle encompasses activities conducted between September 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 .

This year, for the first time, faculty also have the option to report their outreach and engagement activities via Digital Measures. The official deadline for submissions is May 1, 2020.*

* Note: January/early February entries are advised for assured inclusion in faculty annual reports.

For Raiders Engaged questions, contact Sam Sumner (sam.sumner@ttu.edu) at University Outreach and Engagement. For Digital Measures questions, contact Kenny Shatley (kenny.shatley@ttu.edu) at the Office of Planning and Assessment.

Log-in for Raiders Engaged: https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/RaidersEngaged/