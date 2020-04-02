The Offices of the President, Provost, and Associate Vice President for University Outreach and Engagement are pleased to announce the 2020 President’s Engaged Scholarship Awards Program. This awards program is designed to publicly recognize and reward individual TTU faculty and teams of faculty from all disciplines who demonstrate exemplary and sustained commitment to engagement with community partners. Recognized faculty apply their teaching, research, or creative activity to address a significant community need or larger social issue, trying to find solutions that may improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and communities. They actively collaborate with members of the community (locally, statewide, nationally, or globally), regarding them as equal partners in the process, sharing knowledge and expertise, and working together to generate new knowledge for the mutual benefit of both the community and the university. The program consists of the following two awards categories:



The President’s Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Award recognizes TTU faculty for a longer-term project or initiative that demonstrates a significant and sustained commitment to addressing a community need or larger social issue through active collaboration with community partners. It carries a monetary prize of $2,000 and recognizes up to two faculty-led engaged scholarship projects or initiatives.



The President’s Emerging Engaged Scholarship Award recognizes TTU faculty for a relatively new project or initiative that demonstrates high potential for the advancement of engaged scholarship. The project or initiative shows outstanding promise for having a significant impact on communities and the university. It carries a monetary prize of $1,000 and recognizes one faculty-led project or initiative.



Both awards consider the depth and scope of the university-community partnership, as well as the expected or resulting positive impacts on the community and on faculty scholarship (such as academic or community presentations, peer-reviewed publications, studies of partnership, documentation of community response to engagement, and other scholarly products that are shared with academic and non-academic audiences). Funds may go to an individual or a project team. Applications are being accepted through February 15, 2020. For application guidelines and submissions, please log into Texas Tech Competition Space at https://ttu.infoready4.com.

Faculty will be honored at the 3rd Annual Regional Engagement Scholarship Symposium which will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. They will also receive recognition in the program of the 2020 Faculty Honors Convocation. For further questions, contact Dr. Birgit Green, Director of University Outreach and Engagement, at birgit.green@ttu.edu or (806) 834-2308.