Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Dana Newsome of the Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association.





Dana is Chairman of Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), Vice President of Panhandle Area Petroleum Landmen (PAPL).





She has obtained a wide array of land and land administration experience through the development of oil and gas prospects in Oklahoma and Texas over the past 12 years. Dana has gained direct experience in virtually every aspect of land management and is an expert in leasing, title curative, and due diligence operations with an emphasis on large prospect development and management. Dana deals with matters concerning regulatory requirements and compliance. She is an expert witness approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, providing testimony in matters concerning drilling and completing oil and gas wells.



