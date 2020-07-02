Would you like to participate in a vascular health study?

A research study is being conducted on the effects of a single dose of L-Citrulline supplementation on vascular function at rest and during low intensity exercise in postmenopausal women. We are seeking men and women (ages 50-75 years) with high blood pressure (Blood pressure 120-159 mmHg systolic).

The study will consist of taking a supplement called L-Citrulline and then placebo (maltodextrin) on two separate days followed by testing of artery function at rest, during a low intensity calf flexion exercise bout and during cold water exposure. The aim of the study is to look at the effect of Citrulline on the health of the blood vessels in the human body. Body composition (fat and muscle mass), muscle strength, and blood markers of metabolism and antioxidant capacity will be measured.

This study will consist of a total of 3 visits. Each visit will be about 1 hour and 30 minutes in duration. For visits all visits we will collect about 1 tablespoon of blood. All visits will be to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech main campus.

Those finishing the study will be compensated $45 for their time ($15 per visit).

If interested, please send your contact information to arun.maharaj@ttu.edu (954-937-9130) or stephen.fischer@ttu.edu (330-208-3339). A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine if you qualify.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa, a Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at arturo.figueroa@ttu.edu in English or Spanish.