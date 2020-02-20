TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
2020 Spring Grad Fair: Feb. 18-20
Are you graduating this year or in the market for an Official Texas Tech Ring? Today is the last day to attend the Spring Grad Fair in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Feb. 18-20!

Try on rings, get your cap and gown, order announcements and more! The Texas Tech Alumni Association graduation fairs are "one-stop shops" for grads. However, the grad fair isn't just for seniors. Students are eligible for the official ring when they have completed 75 hours. All Red Raiders are welcome!
Posted:
2/20/2020

Originator:
Hope Huneke

Email:
hope.huneke@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/20/2020

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories