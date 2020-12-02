Each year, Texas Tech’s Drag Show celebrates diversity and inclusion by inviting Drag Queens from Lubbock’s Club Luxor and showcasing amateur acts from Texas Tech’s very own students. This year is the 11th Annual Drag Show: where we have the exciting opportunity to welcome Professional Drag Queen, Gia Gunn, to the stage. If you or anyone you know is interested in participating in this year’s Drag Show, be sure to sign-up as an amateur act on the Residence Halls Association Tech Connect page. The application will be available until February 17th, so apply today!