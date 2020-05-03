Please visit WORKING GROUP to access the call for applications for Working Group funding through the Humanities Center and the Office of Research and Innovation. Working Groups are intended to fund interdisciplinary projects that support innovative thinking and a transdisciplinary research culture at Texas Tech.

As we recognize that strong work and effective collaboration often takes time and sustained debate, the Humanities Center and OR&I will fund groups to investigate a subject of common concern over three years of activity. Members should comprise a core group of tenured and/or tenure-track faculty, representing multiple disciplines; the broader group may also include post-docs, graduate students, and other qualified researchers (at least two-thirds of the group must be tenured or tenure-track faculty).

Working Groups can request up to a total of $7,500 to be distributed over the course of three years. Applicants should indicate in a budget how the funds will be spent each year.