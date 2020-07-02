

Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations: Top Tier Catering

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-2am, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with served events ranging from private dinners to large scale weddings and banquets

The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ RCobA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, Sam's Express kiosks, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB Retail corridor and food court, and StrEat Food Truck

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-2am, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations



Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR

2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.

Please be sure to attach your spring 2020 class schedule with your application.



2/7/2020



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

