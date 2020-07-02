The Department of Human Development and Family Studies is searching for eligible children to participate in a study investigating the eye-gaze behaviors of children. We are looking for children who are without visual impairments between the ages of 12 to 36 months to play some games with our research team! Participation in the study will last approximately 20-30 minutes. Legal guardians may schedule participation in the research team's laboratory in the Human Sciences building on Texas Tech campus at a time convenient for the family, including evenings and weekends. Research participation is completely confidential.





If you and your child would like to participate in our research, please contact Blake West at blake.west@ttu.edu, or the main investigator for this study, Dr. Ann Mastergeorge, at ann.mastergeorge@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the Human research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.