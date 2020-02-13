The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses are held in the Advanced Technology Learning Center (ATLC) Computer Labs, located in the west basement of the University Library building.

ShortCourses offered this week in the ATLC:

PowerPoint —2/10/2020 @ 10:00AM

Excel Data Analysis —2/11/2020 @ 10:00AM

Mediasite —2/12/2020 @ 2:00PM

Dreamweaver—2/13/2020 @ 10:00AM

For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.