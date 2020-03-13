Working Groups are intended to fund interdisciplinary projects that support innovative thinking and a transdisciplinary research culture at Texas Tech. As we recognize that strong work and effective collaboration often takes time and sustained debate, the Humanities Center and the Office of Research & Innovation will fund groups to investigate a subject of common concern over three years of activity. Members should comprise a core group of tenured and/or tenure-track faculty, representing multiple disciplines; the broad group may also include post-docs, graduate students, and other qualified researchers (at least two-thirds of the groups must be tenured or tenure-track faculty). Working Groups can request up to a total of $7,500 to be distributed over the course of three years.

More information including details about application materials may be found here Application deadline: March 13, 2020 Posted:

