SUMMER I Study Abroad 2020 to REIMS-France LAST CALL!
Applications are open until March 2!  Must have a full year of French minimum. 

Cost $3,900. 6 credit hours in FRENCH only: for 2301-02 or 4000 level. Dates: May 31-June 30, 2019. SPACE IS LIMITED!

 PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES:

Stays at Residence twenty

Breakfast & Lunch

Excursions

Some textbooks

Bus pass in Reims

 

PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE:

TTU tuition (6hrs)

Airfare to/from France

Meals on excursions and weekends

Textbooks for upper-level students

All dinners

Personal spending money

Insurance 

Education Abroad fee ($200)

Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500)

 

TO APPLY:

http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu
2/12/2020

Carole Edwards

carole.edwards@ttu.edu

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/2/2020

Foreign Language Building


