Alpha Phi Omega, one of the largest community service organizations on TTU campus providing over 100 hours of opportunity for its members & putting in about 2,000 hours into the community every semester, seeks for red raiders who also have a passion for community service! Info Session available on:

Friday, Feb 7th @ 6:00 in Holden Hall 111

Wednesday, Feb 12th @ 6:00 in Holden Hall 073

Other than Community Service we love to have fun with our members whether it be Pumpkin Carving, Paint Wars, going to the Corn Maize together, having movie nights or going camping to name a few.We also promote personal and professional growth for our members through leadership opportunities.

Overall, this organization provides the opportunity to make life-long friendships, develop leadership skills, and serve the Texas Tech campus and community. We are Leadership, Friendship, Service, Bound by a single Tie, Alpha Phi Omega.

