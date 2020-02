Join the Career Center at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Tuesday, March 31st at 5:00pm to learn how to network over a reception of mocktails and hor d'oeuvres! Learn from an etiquette coach tips and tricks on how to use your skills and leave a lasting impression with your employers. This is a fun and non-threatening way to prepare yourself for professional networking!

Please RSVP following the link, spaces are limited!