Need a lab science course this summer? GEOL 1303/1101 offered Summer I and II!



Lab manual ONLY 20$ and labs meet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Topics include: Earthquakes and volcanoes, rocks and minerals, earth resources and our place in the universe. Labs are interactive and hands on learning. Posted:

2/18/2020



Originator:

Celeste Yoshinobu



Email:

celeste.yoshinobu@ttu.edu



Department:

Geosciences





