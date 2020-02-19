“Texas Tech Athletes Champion the World”

Photography Exhibit

On Display February 3 - April 7, 2020

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech athletes bring the world to our campus and take the Double T across the globe. Athletics boasts 41 international student athletes who hail from 26 countries. In addition to bringing talented student-athletes to Lubbock, these young men and women have the opportunity to compete globally in a variety of sports. On and off the field or court, in season and out of season, our student-athletes rank as most valuable players in the internationalization of Texas Tech University.

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

For more information call (806) 742-3667