The MAB degree program is designed to meet the growing need for agribusiness professionals with advanced conceptual and quantitative training. The degree program provides a unique blend of analytical and business capabilities from both the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics and the Rawls College of Business. This program is designed to be completed in four semesters of full time study. A capstone of this program is a professional internship designed to apply program concepts in a professional setting.





Students entering the MAB degree program must have completed an accepted Bachelor's degree program or must be students who are pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Applied Economics through the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and have been admitted to the Accelerated B.S./MAB program.





Additional information on the degree plan can be found here:



