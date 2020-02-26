The Institute for Peace and Conflict invites applications for our academic fellows program for 2020. We are interested in attracting applications from faculty and graduate students in a wide variety of disciplines across the university whose work touches on the themes of peace and conflict, broadly defined. Fellows will be eligible for up to $1200 of funding (to be spent by the end of the year) to facilitate travel to conferences that address the theme of peace and conflict, or to otherwise enhance our resources and reputation for the study of peace and conflict at Texas Tech. In exchange, we ask that you allow us to list you as an academic fellow on our website, write a brief (500-1000 words) profile of your work for our newsletter, and present on some aspect of your work at a gathering of fellows in the fall of 2020. For the application form, along with additional information about IPAC, see ipac.ttu.edu. Please send the completed application form, along with a brief CV, to Justin Hart ( justin.hart@ttu.edu ) by March 1, 2020. Posted:

2/26/2020



Originator:

Justin Hart



Email:

justin.hart@ttu.edu



Department:

History





Categories

Academic

