The Tracking Risk Over Time Lab (TRTL) in the Department of Psychological Sciences at TTU does research with people who have experienced self-injury, suicidal thoughts, or suicide attempts. By participating in TRTL research, you can help us to better understand these experiences, which we hope will ultimately improve treatments for people who are struggling.





We are looking for adults (ages 18+) who have had these difficulties in the past year to join our research registry. By joining the registry, you will hear about upcoming research for which you might be eligible! Joining the registry does NOT mean you have to participate in any other studies, and you can take yourself off the registry at any time.





For more information, please click here to learn more:

https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1Y0Q1vmDafy8Fhj

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.