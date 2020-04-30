The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics offers one-year and two-year multidisciplinary degree Master’s programs in Biotechnology. Students may customize their coursework with the freedom to choose electives across TTU and TTUHSC to meet their career aspirations.

Gap year students interested in pursuing professional degrees in medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, veterinary, law, communication, etc. can take advantage of the one-year, non-research-based degree program.

Students interested in pursuing a research-based career in biotechnology can opt for the two-year research-based degree option in either the Bioinformatics or the Life Sciences concentration. Following one year of core courses and electives, the student will pursue a research internship or thesis in academia, government, or for-profit biotechnology entities.

Standardized Score Requirements:

The GRE score is waived for TTU students completing an undergraduate degree in a STEM field who have a GPA of 3.5 or over.

MCAT and DAT scores are accepted in lieu of a GRE score.

The GRE score is also waived for the MS (Biotechnology)-JD dual degree. Students interested in this program should however meet all the requirements set forth by the Texas Tech University Law School.

The program offers competitive scholarships, fellowships, and teaching assistantships.

Applications for Fall 2020 are open. For further information, please contact Dr. J N Tripathy at Jatindra.n.tripathy@ttu.edu.

Additional detailed information can be obtained online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/biotechnologyandgenomics/master/