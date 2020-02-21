TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TODAY is the LAST DAY to sign up for CANstruction Competition
Just a few more HOURS left to sign up! Don't miss out on this great opportunity to give back to fellow Red Raiders. Sign up before 5:00 PM today.

Join us on February 23rd and 24th for our 2nd Annual CANstruction Competition benefitting Raider Red's Food Pantry, hosted by Student Involvement. This competition brings the fun and creativity of a construction competition together with providing a much needed supply of non-perishable food items to the Raider Red's Food Pantry on the Texas Tech campus. Teams will design a structure that they will build out of unopened non-perishable food items that will later be donated. Teams can be composed of student organizations, colleges, or departments on campus. Instructions for the competition are found on the sign up page.

Sign up today to compete at http://ow.ly/MHj150y77ms  Instructions for the competition are found on the sign up page. Check out the article about the competition in the Daily Toreador!

Building will be broken down between Sunday, February 23rd and Monday, February 24th. Public viewing and voting will take place from 12:00 - 2:00 pm on Monday, February 24th. Awards will be given out at 2:30 pm. All building and viewing will take place in the Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom.

Are you unable to compete but are interested in donating? Stop by during Public Viewing to drop off non-perishable food donations and cast your vote for your favorite structure!

For questions, contact studentorgs@ttu.edu
2/21/2020

Ileana Hinojosa

ileana.hinojosa@ttu.edu

Campus Life


