We are looking for queer Latinx men between the ages of 18 and 28 to participate in a research study on experiences on a college campus. This study will involve a 60 minute confidential interview.
Participants will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.
To express interest in participating in this study, please complete our interest form:
https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6DVCTm6fWKd6suN
Research participation is completely confidential.
Interviews may be conducted in-person, by phone, or via video conferencing. Interviews conducted in-person or by phone will be audio recorded. Interviews conducted via video conferencing will be audio and video recorded.
For more information, please contact Andrew Herridge at Andrew.herridge@ttu.edu.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
4/7/2020
Originator:
Andrew Herridge
Email:
andrew.herridge@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
