The Texas Tech Student Government Association would like to invite you to the "Let's Talk" Town Hall taking place on February 20th at 6 p.m. in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. This SGA Town Hall will be a time to collaborate and connect with your student representatives to talk about the issues that matter most to you. We want to hear first hand from you and work together for a better Red Raider community. Fill out the

survey

if you would like to RSVP on behalf of a student organization. For transportation from on campus to the international cultural center use bus route North 4th. Please call our office for any more questions at 806.742.3631.