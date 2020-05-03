In order to kick off Women's History Month, the Student Government Association would like to invite you to Red Raider Talks: Framing Leadership From Her Vision! We've created this event with the mission to ignite confidence and passion within every single woman on Texas Tech University's campus through educational, leadership, and personal growth.

Please join us on March 5th from 10am-4:30pm at the Frazier Alumni Pavillion. All event questions and inquiries can be directed to Miranda Davis, External Vice President of the SGA at Miranda.Davis@ttu.edu

We look forward to seeing you there!