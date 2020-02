Lunch Special for this week:



Tuesday: Pulled Pork Nachos and a 24oz drink $7.99

Wednesday: Baked Potato with chopped brisket and a 24oz drink $8.99



Thursday: Grilled Cheese with bacon served with baked potato soup and a 24oz drink $8.99

Friday: Bacon Cheese Burger with fries, tots, or onion rings and a 24oz drink $8.99









Posted:

2/18/2020



Originator:

Adrian Rodriguez



Email:

redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





Categories

Departmental