Texas Tech University proudly presents m-pact as the 4th performer of the 2019-2020 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series season.

Touring renowned fine arts halls and jazz festivals across four continents, m-pact has performed with pop superstars Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, Kenny G, Liza Minnelli, Babyface, Rick Springfield and Jackson Browne, as well as with jazz legends from Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Bobby McFerrin, and Take 6. Over the last 12 years, their signature sound has been used in both TV themes and animated Disney feature films, and is enjoyed on syndicated radio worldwide.

“Polished performers-among THE BEST in the country!” -NBC's The Today Show

CD signing following performance.

WHAT: m-pact

WHEN: Friday, March 27, 2020

WHERE: Allen Theatre in the TTU Student Union Building (15th & Akron Ave); Parking lots that are available for complimentary use are R03 (the Library lot), R11 (the Band lot), R07 (the Administration Building lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot). Please note that parking in handicap, service and reserved spaces until 11:00 pm is prohibited without a valid TTU parking or handicap permit.

TIX: Reserve your ticket for $20 by calling Select-A-Seat at 806.770.2000 or visiting www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

TTU students get a free ticket/valid student ID at the east info desk at the Texas Tech University Allen Theater in the Student Union Building 1 month prior to the show.

INFO: Join us on Facebook (@Presidential Lecture and Performance Series), Instagram (@presidentialseries) & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) to stay informed about upcoming events. Please share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup! For more information, contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.