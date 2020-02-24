Do they mean it outside? Experimental analyses of emotional dissonance among front-line hospitality employees facing customer incivility

Abstract: This study aims to analyze emotional dissonance among front-line employees by examining discrepancy between stress measure survey responses and the brain regions of interest (e.g., amygdala and frontal cortex) that activate when responding to customer incivility.

Brief data collection process: Arriving at the site (Human Sciences fNIR lab) - Filling short survey and safety screening (15min) - Final check before entering fNIR scanner (15min) - Brain scan while watching pictures and visuals (30min): Total 60min Max.

Eligible participants: Non-hospitality employees - former/current full-time employees with minimal or no customer interactions (e.g., bankers, technicians, mechanics, desk-job, loan officers, etc.)





Reward: $20 Starbucks gift card

*Please contact Dr. Danny Choi at danny.choi@ttu.edu if you wanna participate.







This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.